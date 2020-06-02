 Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: Armed Citizens Protect Community

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is not a place to riot, destroy businesses or homes, especially not North Idaho. Armed citizens protect our communities. On Monday evening, a group of protesters set up in the parking lot of a local grocery to stand in solidarity with those who are angry over the death of George Floyd. The media got it wrong, they weren’t “Black Lives Matter protesters” they were mostly white folks who agreed with the George Floyd protest, which is completely legitimate. But rioting? No, that is not sanctioned by either the populace or the armed citizens who showed up.

BLM protestors lined up here on Appleway Ave in Coeur d’Alene, but right across the street is another line of people who say they’re “protecting Idaho.” They say they agree with what BLM protestors are saying, but they don’t want this to turn into a riot. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/cKdyDWe1X0 — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) June 2, 2020

Coeur d’Alene has been home to riots before, particularly back in the 60s and 70s. Police are better trained now to deal with these things, and there were police officers on scene. But the presence of armed citizens was there to help in case rioters tried to take advantage of the situation.

All evening long, this writer had phone calls and texts about the possibility of “Antifa” coming to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. It appears from the photos that Antifa never showed up- which is a good thing. There is no opportunity here for them to destroy like they normally do. They will get shot, there is no doubt about it.

The protest was peaceful. Whether it will stay that way is anyone’s guess. There are two more protests scheduled- one on Wednesday and one on Thursday this week. One is also set for Sandpoint, Idaho, which is about 45 miles north of Coeur d’Alene, tonight.

A call to action was sent out for patriots to protect their communities. And protect they did, from Idaho to Pennsylvania, where guns are more tightly regulated. The local militia here in North Idaho is made up of citizens who aren’t fooling around. Attempts to harm the people of this area will be met with force, and it won’t be pretty. Idaho is a Constitutional Carry state – both open carry and permitless concealed carry are allowed.

Rumors of Antifa coming here were rampant last night. In an area that is filled with folks who grew up with guns and have no fear of them, it is unwise for agitators to show up.

Photos all provided by Uncle Sam’s Misguided Children followers. The featured photo is from Snohomish, Washington, the rest are from various places, including Coeur d’alene, Idaho.

